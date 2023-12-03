Assam: Drug peddler killed in police encounter, 4 including 2 civilians injured

A suspected drug peddler has died in Assam’s Kamrup district after he was shot by police during a search operation on Sunday . Four others, including two civilians, sustained bullet injuries during the operation, police said.

According to people familiar with the matter, the consignment of drugs came from a neighbouring state but police refused to share details as further investigation is going on. (Representative Image)

Superintendent of police of Kamrup (Metro) District, Hitesh Ray said they received information about a narcotic deal and launched an operation on Sunday morning.

“Three drug peddlers were arrested along with packets of suspected heroin but they suddenly attacked our officials and started running. Our team chased them and warned them but they kept running. At one point, police had to use bullets,” Ray told HT on Sunday evening.

The deceased person has been identified as Abdul Salam (35), a resident of Hatigaon area of Kamrup Metro. His two companions are, Hiranya Thakuria and Faizuk Haque. Hiranya is receiving treatment in a hospital in Guwahati while Faizuk has been discharged, according to the police.

The SP said that during the firing at Agyathuri in Kamrup District, some bullets ricocheted off from a hard object and two civilians got injured in this.

“This was an accident and two pedestrians, including a lady sustained injuries. However, the injuries were not severe and they were released from the hospital after initial treatment,” Ray added.

