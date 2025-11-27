Assam: LPG cylinder explosion in Sribhumi leaves 20 injured, 18 critical

Silchar: At least 20 people were injured, 18 of them in critical condition, after a leaking LPG cylinder exploded, triggering a fire in the Charbazar area of Assam’s Sribhumi district on Wednesday night, police said. Locals said they first noticed gas leaking from a domestic cylinder inside a house. (Representative photo)

The cylinder caught fire after coming into contact with a spark, triggering a sudden blaze that severely injured several residents who were trying to drag the cylinder out of the house.

“The moment the gas touched a spark, it burst like a fireball. People standing nearby were engulfed within seconds,” a local resident who helped take the injured to the hospital said.

Locals, however, managed to prevent the flames from spreading to adjoining houses before the fire brigade arrived, they said.

Firefighters reached the spot after being informed, but by then the cylinder had already exploded. “The fire was brought under control before it could trigger a bigger disaster,” a fire service official said.

The injured were taken to Sribhumi Civil Hospital. With ambulances arriving one after another and more burn victims being carried in, the hospital struggled to handle the sudden influx. Doctors said the hospital lacked specialised facilities required to treat deep burn cases.

Family members alleged a shortage of essential burn-care items and accused the administration of being unprepared to deal with a mass-casualty burn incident.

At least 18 injured people were referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for advanced treatment late at night.

Doctors at SMCH said the condition of multiple victims remains precarious due to extensive burns.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary of Assam, Krishnendu Paul, on Thursday said the injured are undergoing treatment and that a special team has been formed to ensure adequate medical support.

Police have begun an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion and whether safety lapses contributed to its scale.