Assam man kills wife on suspicion of extra-marital affair, cuts into pieces: Police

A man has been arrested in Assam’s Guwahati for allegedly killing his wife and chopping her body into parts, polie said. The alleged incident happened on Saturday and the accused was arrested by police while he was trying to bury the body parts, officials said. Police said the accused strangled his wife to death, chopped her body with a sharp object and later tried to dispose the body parts. (Representative Image)

The arrested person, identified as Lakshman Biswas, is a resident of Guwahati’s Jyotikuchi area. According to police, Lakshman admitted that he killed his wife Dipali Poddar as he suspected her of having an extra-marital relationship.

To be sure, a confession or disclosure statement of any person made before a police officer is not admissible as evidence before a court unless it is backed by other evidence. Only a confession before a judge is admissible as evidence against an accused.

Officials said that they received information about an alleged murder. “Our sources informed that a man is trying to dispose human body parts. He was arrested at Dhopoli area near Guwahati Barsapara,” a police official said.

“Prima facie suggests that Lakshman strangled his wife Dipali Poddar to death, chopped her body with a sharp object and later tried to dispose the body parts, however, he was caught,” the official added.

Police said that a case has been registered against Lakshman Biswas at Fatasil Police Station in Guwahati under 302 (murder) and some other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“He has admitted his crime and said that he punished his wife for having an extramarital affair. He’ll be produced before the court on Sunday,” officials said.