Assam man shot dead in Arunachal Pradesh over workplace argument

A man from Assam was allegedly shot dead on Sunday evening in Roing, Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh, over a workplace argument, the police said. Representational image.

The deceased has been identified as Shankar Pegu, a native of Borajuli village under Jinjiya police station in Assam’s Biswanath district.

“Pegu was shot in the head with a pistol by Tadar Bhai, a resident of Sagalee in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district. The incident occurred on Sunday evening over a work related argument,” Inspector General of Police (law and order) Chukhu Apa said.

According to the IGP, after the incident, Bhai brought Pegu to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun for treatment. However, Pegu succumbed to his injuries between 4 and 5 am on Monday morning.

“The accused was arrested by the Naharlagun police and the weapon used for the crime has been seized. He has been sent to Roing for further investigation and the post-mortem report is awaited,” a police officer from Naharlagun said.

The incident has sparked an outrage from the Takam Mising Porin Kébang (TMPK), a prominent Mising student organisation.

Terming the killing as “barbaric”, TMPK called on Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, home minister Mama Natung, and the state police to ensure exemplary punishment for the accused.

“We demand immediate justice. The murderer must be awarded capital punishment. Otherwise, such acts of brutality will only fuel unrest,” said Reedeep Jack Doley, TMPK secretary.

The incident comes in the wake of another alleged murder 22-year-old labourer Prabash Doley from Dhemaji, who was killed near Chimpu in Itanagar on June 18.