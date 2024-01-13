Assam: Minors injured in explosion near Nagaon police station

Silchar: Four minors suffered injuries after an explosion near a police station in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday evening, people aware of the matter said. (Representative Photo)

According to the people, the blast likely took place as an abandoned grenade exploded at the police firing field in Kandali. Police, however, said that it is not known if the explosion was due to a grenade.

Speaking to the media, Nagaon superintendent of police (SP) Nabaneet Mahanta said they are not sure if any explosive like a grenade caused this blast. He said the police is looking into the incident.

“As per the initial investigation, it was a smoke cell which was lying on the field not far from the police station and it exploded when the kids picked it up and tried to throw it away,” Mahanta said.

Police have identified the four injured minors as Mangaleswar Sautal, Ranju Modi, Bikas Sautal and Nitumoni Gogoi. They were admitted to Nagaon Medical College & Hospital for treatment, police said.

According to the hospital authorities, some of the injuries are critical.