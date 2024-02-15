 Assam: One killed, 4 injured after valve bursts during repair in oil pipeline - Hindustan Times
Assam: One killed, 4 injured after valve bursts during repair in oil pipeline

ByUtpal Parashar
Feb 15, 2024 09:07 AM IST

One person was killed, and four others sustained injuries after a pipeline burst during repair work at an Oil India Limited (OIL) facility in Duliajan area of Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Wednesday.

For representational purposes only. (PTI File Image)
“A valve was being repaired in a new pipeline when it burst. Our officials are probing the reasons that led to the incident,” an OIL official said.

Dibrugarh superintendent of police Shwetank Mishra too confirmed the incident, and the deceased was identified as OIL contractual employee Rabin Orang. While one of the injured was a contractual worker, the three others who were injured are staffers.

Two of the injured have been admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, while two are getting treated at the company’s hospital in Duliajan.

“The incident took place at well number 162 around 3pm. The team was conducting a hydro-test on the pipeline when a valve ruptured. And due to the high pressure of the water and natural gas present in the pipeline, five people working near it sustained injuries. While one of them died later, four others have been admitted to two different hospitals. Their conditions are stable. We have formed a committee to probe the incident,” OIL spokesperson Bhairab Bhuyan said.

    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

