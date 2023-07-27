Assam: Man held for marrying, impregnating minor girl; cops interrogating families

Assam police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old man in Hailakandi district who allegedly married and impregnated a 12-year-old girl. Police have identified the man as one Zakir Hussain Laskar, a resident of a village near Hailakandi town who works as a daily-wage earner. (Representative Photo)

Police said they arrested Laskar based on a complaint from the family member of the minor girl who accused him of torture. After investigating the matter, it was found that Laskar had married and impregnated a 12-year-old girl when he was 18, and they have a 16-month-old kid together, said police.

Police said that they have registered a suo moto case under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) act against Laskar and are interrogating members of both families.

“He was arrested from his house and we rescued the girl and the child. They have been sent to a shelter home while the members of both families are being interrogated. We are also trying to find the Kazi who was involved in the marriage,” police said.

In a crackdown against child marriage in the state, Assam police have arrested more than 3,000 individuals under a special drive which began February 3 this year. Over 5,000 cases were registered across the state with chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma saying that the drive against child marriage will continue till 2026.

CM Sarma claimed that the impact of their drive is visible and people are voluntarily cancelling child marriage.

A week after launching the crackdown on child marriage, the Assam government formed a committee to draft policies to compensate the victims of forced child marriage.

Sarma had on February 9 appointed three cabinet ministers – Keshab Mahanta, Dr Ranoj Pegu and Ajanta Neog – to finalise a draft. Sarma said that the state government wants to bring a law to legally prevent child marriage in Assam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON