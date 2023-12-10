Assam Police seizes 637kg cannabis from goods-carrying truck; driver flees

Assam Police on Saturday seized 637 kilograms of cannabis (Ganja) worth over Rs.1 crore illegally transported from Tripura. The cannabis were sized from a goods-carrying truck which was intercepted along Assam-Tripura border (HT Photo)

Police said the narcotic products were kept in a secret chamber of a goods-carrying truck coming from Agartala.

Police said that based on the secret information, they launched an operation along Assam-Tripura state border check post on Saturday evening and intercepted a truck at the Churaibari area.

“A truck bearing Nagaland registration number (NL 02 Q 8170) was intercepted, and we searched it thoroughly, during which 91 packets of cannabis were found in secret chambers,” an investigating police officer said.

However, the driver of the vehicle managed to escape during the search, and police said that they were searching for him, police said.

Karimganj superintendent of police Partha Pratim Das on Sunday told HT that the estimated market value of the seized cannabis will be over one crore rupees.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the information on social media first. He wrote, “Acting on a tip-off, 637 kg of Ganja has been recovered by Karimganj Police from the secret chambers of a vehicle at Churaibari check-post in Assam-Tripura border. Further investigation is on.”