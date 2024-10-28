Assam: Prime accused in online trading scam arrested in Goa

After several weeks of manhunt, the Assam Police on Sunday nabbed one of the main accused in a multi-crore online trading scam. Representational image.

Dipankar Barman, who is accused of duping thousands of investors of around ₹7,000 crores in Assam and a few other states was arrested in Goa by a special team of Assam Police who conducted the operation in coordination with the Goa Police.

“Absconding accused Dipankar Barman of DB Stock scam has been arrested in Goa by a team from CGPD under leadership of Amit Mahato, IPS, ACP, Pan Bazar with the support of crime branch of Goa Police in connection with an ongoing investigation,” Guwahati Police posted on X.

DB Stock Broking, which Barman is said to have headed, had allegedly lured investors with the promise of huge returns within a short time by investing in the stock market. He disappeared in August after failing to return the investments.

Besides Assam, Barman is accused of duping many investors in Hyderabad and Meghalaya.

“Finally, Dipankar Barman arrested in Goa. The run ends. Congratulations team Guwahati Police,” Assam DGP GP Singh posted on X.

Several online trading scams, all of which appear to have operated independently, came to light in Assam in August this year.

The Assam Police registered several cases based on complaints from investors. All these cases were later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is at present investigating 41 such cases from the state.