Fri, Nov 28, 2025
Assam Rifles patrol attacked in Manipur’s Tengnoupal; 4 personnel injured

ByThomas Ngangom
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 08:03 pm IST

The four personnel of 3 Assam Rifles, who sustained splinter injuries, were taken to the Military Hospital in Leimakhong of Kangpokpi district for further treatment.

Imphal: Four Assam Rifles personnel were injured on Friday after unidentified armed assailants attacked a 3 Assam Rifles patrol team in the general area of Saibol village in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, officials said.

Police said the incident occurred near the Indo-Myanmar border, around 40 km east of the Tengnoupal district headquarters. (Representative photo)
“A patrolling party of Assam Rifles was fired upon by terrorists in Tengnoupal district of Manipur, along the India-Myanmar Border on 28 November 2025 in the early morning hours. The fire was immediately retaliated with control and caution, keeping in view the civilian safety. The operations are currently underway, with additional troops being deployed into the area,” the Public Relations Officer (PRO) and spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, Manipur, Nagaland and Southern Arunachal Pradesh, said in a statement issued on Friday.

Officials said the attack was carried out from different directions towards the patrolling team using sophisticated arms and explosives.

No underground outfit had claimed responsibility for the ambush till 6 pm.

Police said the incident occurred near the Indo-Myanmar border, around 40 km east of the Tengnoupal district headquarters.

Due to poor connectivity, the police team has yet to reach the spot.

AI Summary AI Summary

Four Assam Rifles personnel were injured in an ambush by unidentified armed assailants in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Friday. The attack occurred during a patrol near Saibol village along the India-Myanmar border, involving sophisticated arms. The injured were treated at a Military Hospital, while operations continue to secure the area. No group claimed responsibility by evening.