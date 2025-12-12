Assam: SIT submits charge sheet on Zubeen Garg death case

The special investigation team (SIT) of Assam Police criminal investigation department (CID) probing a murder investigation into the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg submitted a chargesheet in the case in a Guwahati court on Friday. Zubeen was in the Southeast Asian nation to participate in the North East India Festival (NEIF) 2025. (PTI file photo)

The SIT has been probing the death of the 52-year-old singer, musician, songwriter, actor and filmmaker on September 19, as a case of murder and seven people have been arrested during investigations.

A team from SIT, which had interrogated over 300 people and also visited Singapore to collect evidence, submitted the chargesheet at the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) of Kamrup (Metropolitan) district, Baloram Kshetri.

The details of the chargesheet were not available immediately.

With lawyers in Assam refusing to represent the seven accused, no advocates from their side were present during the submission of the chargesheet.

Last month, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had described Zubeen’s death as a “well-organised murder” and stated that the chargesheet would “shock the state.”

On December 6, Special Director General of Police of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Munna Prasad Gupta, who is also head of the 9-member SIT probing the case, said chargesheet will include two post-mortem reports, one from Singapore and another from Guwahati, as well as a toxicology report shared by Singapore Police and a viscera analysis from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer’s manager Siddharth Sharma, and his two band members, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta, his cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, and his two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, have been arrested in the case.

Apart from the murder probe, the SIT is also conducting a separate investigation into

alleged financial irregularities by Sharma and Mahanta. Another chargesheet in that case is expected in the next few days.