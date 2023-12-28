Assam triple blasts: 12 ULFA-I linkmen arrested, explosives recovered

SILCHAR: The Assam police have arrested 12 persons for their alleged involvement in the three grenade blasts which took place in the state between November 22 and December 13, officials said on Thursday. Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh. (File)

“In an excellent operation lasting weeks, the three crimes of grenade lobbing by a banned organisation in Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Jorhat have been cracked and perpetrators arrested and motorcycles used recovered,” Assam director of general of police, Gyanednra Pratap Singh wrote on X.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to police, eight suspected linkmen of the United Libaration Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) related to these blasts were arrested in Sivasagar district while two each were arrested in Tinsukia and Jorhat district.

The first grenade was thrown near Diram Army Camp in Tinsukia on November 22. Similar blasts happened near 149 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at Joysagar area of Sivasagar district on December 9 and in Jorhat on December 13. The ULFA-I later claimed responsibility for the triple blasts.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also initiated an investigation into these blasts.

Sivasagar superintendent of police (SP) Subhrajyoti Borah said that in the last two weeks, the district police have arrested eight suspected ULFA-I linkmen who were involved in the blast. He said the police have also recovered the motorcycle which was used to throw the granade.

Tinsukia SP Gaurav Avijit Dilip said they have arrested two persons. He said two bikes were used to throw the granade. “We also found one grenade which was supposed to be used for another blast,” he added.

Jorhat SP Mohan Lal Meena said that they have arrested two prime accused on Thursday under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). “We are interrogating them and the bike they used has also been recovered. Some documents have been recovered which indicate their links with banned groups,” he said.

The DGP on Thursday said that they have identified some more people who are supporting banned militant groups.

“People instigating these perpetrators through online platforms have also been identified and would be brought to book whichever corner they are in. The evidence would be presented in appropriate court of law in due course,” he said.

He further wrote, “Assam police remains steadfast in resolve to protect the people of the state from all violent crimes at all personal and professional cost. My compliments and gratitude to each officer and men associated in the operations. We resolve to keep the Assam Police flag flying high.”

After the blasts ULFA-I said that they are showing protest against Assam DGP and they have no issues with the police or common people. Singh in response said that he lives in Guwahati and ULFA-I can target him directly instead of throwing grenades.

Police later arrested several ULFA-I linkmen and shot some suspected cadres in Assam. Some youths were also arrested for showing support to the militant group on social media. DGP cautioned the youths of Assam to be careful while posting anything on social media.