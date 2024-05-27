Assam woman throws hot oil on neighbours over boundary dispute; five injured

A woman from Assam’s Guwahati allegedly attacked her neighbours with boiling hot oil over some boundary dispute resulting in critical injuries to five persons, including a minor girl, police said on Monday. Police said they have registered a case against the accused woman and an investigation is underway. (Representative Image)

The incident happened in North Guwahati’s Amingaon area on Saturday and the local police have registered a case against the accused named Jonali Hazarika Kalita.

According to the locals, an argument between the neighbours began on Friday over the common boundary of both the properties and it continued till Saturday.

“Initially, the other neighbours tried to solve the matter and a meeting was organised on Friday, but the families kept arguing after that,” said a local who did not wish to be named.

According to the victims, Jonali went to their house on Saturday with a bowl of hot oil and threw it on the family members. “She suddenly entered our house and before we could sense anything, she threw hot oil at us,” one of the victims said.

The injured identified as Minati Boro, Sakina Bibi, Priti Begum, Padumi Boro, Mina Boro, and Sonmoni Boro, were rushed to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) and according to the family members, they have sustained grievous injuries.

Police said that they have registered a case against Jonali under 307 (attempt to murder) and some other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “We are investigating the matter, and the accused has been detained,” said an official.