Assam: 23-year-old woman from Andhra found dead in hostel

A 23-year-old postgraduate medical student from Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital (FAAMCH) in Assam’s Barpeta was found dead in her hostel room with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide, officials said on Tuesday. Representational image.

“The deceased, from Andhra Pradesh, was a second-year postgraduate trainee in the department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology. The incident took place on Sunday. We have investigated the matter and she appears to have died by suicide. The reason behind the act is not yet known, and further investigation is underway,” senior superintendent of police (SSP) Susanta Biswa Sarma said.

Police said the victim’s family was informed immediately after the incident and they reached Barpeta on Monday. “The body was sent for postmortem examination and after the required legal formalities and medical examinations, it was handed over to the family,” a senior officer said.

The FAAMCH has not issued any statement on the matter yet and the student’s family has declined to speak to the media.

This marks the second reported suicide by a postgraduate medical student at FAAMCH in recent months. On January 22 this year, a third-semester PG resident doctor was found dead under similar circumstances in the hostel premises.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050; Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad): 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: 78930 78930; SEVA: 09441778290.