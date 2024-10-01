Assault on doc in Meerut Medical College: Jr docs abstain from work, threaten strike if accused not arrested

After the death of a female patient on Monday night, police have arrested one of the accused and raids are on to arrest the others and identify those involved in assaulting a doctor in Meerut Medical College. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Meanwhile, junior doctors have boycotted work saying they will not work until all the accused are arrested. This caused many problems in the emergency and other wards.

Medical college principal Dr R C Gupta, medical superintendent Dr Dheeraj Balyan, Dr Dhyaneshwar Tank reached the spot and tried to convince the junior doctors, but they did not agree to return to work till the arrest of the accused.

SP, City, Ayush Vikram Singh, said that a case has been registered against the son and friends of the deceased patient on the complaint of the doctor, Manish, who sustained head injuries in the attack.

He further said that one accused has been arrested and raids are being conducted to arrest the others.

“CCTV footage is being examined to identify those who were with them during the incident,” the SP said.

A woman patient of nearby town, Mawana, was admitted to the district hospital on Monday and seeing her critical condition, doctors referred her to Meerut Medical College Hospital at around 9 pm. Doctors in the emergency examined her and declared her dead.

The deceased woman’s son, his friends and other family members accused that she died due to the laxity of doctors and allegedly thrashed doctors who were present in the emergency ward. One of the angry family members hit Dr Manish with an iron tool in which he sustained injuries and had to receive stitches.

Junior Doctor Association president Dr Sakshi said that the police has been given 12 hours to arrest the accused. If the arrest was not made, then junior doctors will go on strike.

Doctors have also raised concerns for their safety after the incident and said that such incidents had also happened in the past but no serious measures were taken to ensure their safety.