Assault on Jr doctor: Strike ends at SRNH, after arrest of accused

Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital (SRNH) junior residents ended their strike on Thursday morning leading to resumption of services at the Trauma Centre, admission of new patients, OPDs from Thursday morning. Queue of patients and their attendants at SRN Hospital on Thursday after the end of strike of junior doctors. (HT Photo)

The development followed the arrest of three persons, including the main accused, on Wednesday night, in connection with the attack on Dr Anurag Kumar, a junior resident at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College (MLNMC) on the evening of September 22. The trio - Diyanshu Mishra, Shantanu Singh and a minor - were apprehended from different locations. According to police, the minor is the main accused in the incident.

The junior resident doctor, who lives in an apartment in Georgetown, was called downstairs by some youths on the pretext of a parcel, in the evening of September 22 (Monday) and assaulted. Based on his complaint, a case was registered against unknown persons. Junior doctors struck work at the Trauma Centre on Tuesday night demanding the arrest of the accused.

Based on CCTV footage and mobile phone surveillance, a joint team of Georgetown police station, SOG and Surveillance Cell arrested Shantanu Singh, resident of village Kaserua, Sarai Inayat and Divyansh Mishra, resident of Manjhanpur, Kaushambi, besides a minor.

During police interrogation, Shantanu Singh said that his cousin sister was a first year junior resident doctor in the medical college. It is alleged that Dr Kumar along with two other fellow doctors had been ragging the female junior resident doctor for several days. However, the female doctor had not complained about it in the medical college. Angered by the ragging, the accused had beaten up Dr Kumar.

DCP (City) Manish Kumar Shandilya confirmed the arrest of the accused and said that they were being further grilled about the incident.