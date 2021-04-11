At 941, HP records highest single-day spike of year

IND USA
Active cases in the state shot up to 5,223 while recoveries reached 62,671 after 358 people recuperated. (HT FILE)
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 02:18 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh on Saturday recorded 941 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state’s case count to 69,114 while the death toll mounted to 1,102 after 12 patients succumbed to the contagion.

This is the highest single-day spike in terms of the cases and also the deaths reported this year.

Of the new cases, 195 were reported in Solan, 144 in Kangra, 134 in Mandi, 97 each in Hamirpur and Shimla, 85 in Una, 82 in Bilaspur, 59 in Sirmaur, 31 Kullu, nine in Chamba, seven in Lahaul-Spiti and three in Kinnaur.

Active cases shot up to 5,223 while recoveries reached 62,671 after 358 people recuperated.

