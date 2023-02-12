At GIS, Sultanpur start-up earns accolades for its ‘hangover cure’

LUCKNOW For those who like to enjoy a glass occasionally but hate that morning-after hangover, a Sultanpur-based start-up has come up with a solution, literally a ‘solution’. The company claims that just two drops of its colloidal solution are enough to prevent a hangover. This solution was displayed at the exhibition on the second day of the ongoing three-day Global Investors’ Summit.

Speaking about the product, Sudhir Reddy, the CEO of Danta Ventures Private Limited and the brain behind the technology, said, “With just two drops of our colloidal solution, which contains nanoparticles, the body receives multi-scale oxygen particles that facilitate easy functioning of enzymes and aid in the digestion and processing of alcohol. This reduces stress on the body, especially the liver, and prevents hangovers and other negative effects of liquor.”

It took five years for the start-up, incorporated in Sultanpur, to come up with the ‘hangover cure’. The company has already received approval for its product from Biotech Testing Services and Tamil Nadu Test House, which test FSSAI standards.

“The major issue with alcohol is the oxidative stress it creates in the body, leading to a hangover, headache, constipation, and liver disease,” said Reddy. He has been trained by the prestigious Stanford University in ‘Innovation Commercialisation’. A management graduate from Madras University, Reddy also received a gold medal from the ministry of science and technology in partnership with US-based aerospace company Lockheed Martin.

On the occasion, Shuchi Tandon, the co-founder of the start-up, said, “I have been observing the harmful effects of alcohol use for more than 20 years and have hoped to discover a solution to this menace. Our colloidal solution with nanoparticles is the real cure for hangovers. With the help of our patent-applied nanotechnology, we are now introducing an app-based bartending service called ‘Healthy Bar-on-Wheels’. This will help in counteracting the negative effects of alcoholic beverages.”