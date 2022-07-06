Atala violence aftereffect: Prayagraj goat market missing spark ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Violence in Atala and adjoining localities on June 10 has affected the goat market in the Old City areas this year. Even as Eid-ul-Azha approaches, the annual goat and buffalo trade is still to gain pace.
Many members of the Muslim community who are arriving at goat market are returning disappointed as there are only a few traders here. The cost of the goats is also too high at present but customers hope that it may go down if more traders arrive with goats in a day or two. Eid-ul-Azha is to be celebrated on July 10.
A temporary goat market comes up at Askari Market Crossing each year. Locals and traders from neighbouring Kaushambi district used to assemble at the PDA land and on the road at Askari Market which used to take the form of a temporary goat market. Thousands of goats ranging from ₹8,000 to even ₹1 lakh each used to be sold at the market before Eid-ul-Azha. However, this year, only a few traders can be seen at the Askari Market.
The administration has also not allowed the goat market on PDA land after receiving complaints that some persons were extorting money from goat traders and customers.
A resident of Askari Market area, Mohd Asad said that the goat market used to be abuzz with traders and customers from 10 days before Eid-ul-Azha, each year. This time, however, only a few traders have arrived with their goats this year even as a few days are left for the festival.
Rizwan Ahmad, a Kareli resident, says that though the situation has returned to normal after June 10 violence, it may have scared goat traders who arrive from outside.
However, another customer, Mohd Sabir claimed that sometimes, goat traders wait for a good opportunity and pleasant weather to reach goat markets and they may arrive in large numbers in a day or two.
Meanwhile, customers looking for buffalo are more disappointed than those looking for goats. Members of the Qureshi community based in Atala area are mostly engaged in trading and slaughter of buffaloes on Eid-ul-Azha. With Atala as the epicentre of violence, the community suffered a lot as their business came to a standstill. Now, very few members of the community are entertaining customers on Eid-ul-Azha. The lanes of Atala used to be full of buffaloes for sacrifice earlier but this year, their numbers have been reduced to less than half, says Yaqub, a local resident.
Corporator of Atala area, Moinuddin Ansari, said residents were scared due to the violence but appeals have been made to celebrate the festival with full enthusiasm like previous years. The situation in Atala has returned to normal and people are receiving full cooperation from the administration in resuming their business and routine work, he added.
