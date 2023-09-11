Atala Violence Case: Booked under Gangster Act, accused surrenders before court

PRAYAGRAJ One of the 10 individuals accused in the Atala violence case from June 10th of last year surrendered before the court on Monday. Mohd Ilyas, one of the 10 accused charged under the Gangster Act, appeared before the court. Authorities are actively pursuing the remaining eight accused. (HT Photo)

The alleged mastermind behind the violent incident, Javed Mohd (also known as Javed Pump), is currently incarcerated at Deoria Jail. Authorities are actively pursuing the remaining eight accused, according to the police.

The outbreak of violence occurred in the Atala area, under the jurisdiction of the Khuldabad police station, on June 10th. A large crowd had gathered to protest against alleged derogatory comments made by the then BJP spokesperson, Nupur Sharma, regarding Prophet Muhammad.

The police filed an FIR against 70 named individuals and 5,000 unidentified persons involved in activities such as stone pelting, arson, and other serious offenses under the Indian Penal Code. Over 100 people, including Javed Pump, the alleged mastermind, were arrested. Javed was also slapped with charges under the National Security Act (NSA).

On August 20th of this year, the police additionally invoked the Gangster Act against Javed Pump, Faisal Raza, Aarif Ali, Ahmad Ali, Ilyas, Hamza, Amir Khan, Asif, and Abdul Rehman.

Police officials revealed that nine of them had been granted bail in connection with the violence case. However, following the application of the Gangster Act against them, they became wanted individuals. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest them.

