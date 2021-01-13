Attack on Mumbai Police cop: Main accused on the run, 2 minors let off after warning
Two out of the three persons who allegedly assaulted a constable from Powai police station outside a mall at Hiranandani Gardens on Monday afternoon in a road rage incident are minors. They were let off after a warning after their parents reached Powai police station on Monday night, said senior inspector Vijay Dalvi.
According to the Powai police, the main accused, identified as Deepu Tiwari, is a youth wing member of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and a resident of Vikhroli. He is on the run.
“We are on the look for him who assaulted constable Nitin Khairmode with rods and a steel bangle he was wearing around his wrist,” said Dalvi, adding that Khairmode sustained internal injuries in the attack and a deep cut on his lip, but his condition was stable.
Police officers investigating the case said the Tiwari and the two minors were riding triple seat on a motorcycle and rammed into a car which was being driven by a doctor.
The trio started arguing with the doctor who confronted them about breaking traffic rules, said the police.
Khairmode, who was on patrolling duty, intervened in the fight. As he was about to cuff the accused and make them sit in a rickshaw to take them to the police station, Tiwari allegedly hit him with the handcuffs and the steel bangle and leaving Khairmode injured.
