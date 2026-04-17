Attack on police infra will be treated as challenge to rule of law: Yogi

Issuing a strong warning to lawbreakers, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that any attack on police infrastructure would be treated as a direct challenge to the rule of law. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration of a security building to enhance protection of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Thursday. (ANI)

He made the remark while addressing a gathering after inaugurating and inspecting a new security building constructed to enhance protection at the Gorakhnath temple here.

Emphasising the need for strengthening law-and-order infrastructure, he stated that the government has reinforced policing capacity and modernised security facilities across the state.

“If anyone attacks police stations now, they will be dealt with firmly. Such acts will not be tolerated,” he said.

“Security is an essential condition for good governance. Every individual requires safety, and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure it,” he said.

He added that in the past, inadequate attention to recruitment, training, and police infrastructure had affected the force’s efficiency.

“Maintaining peace is crucial for development and public confidence. Without proper training and infrastructure, police personnel cannot perform effectively,” he further said.

The chief minister observed that earlier many police stations lacked basic amenities and accommodation, but new infrastructure has addressed these shortcomings, enabling better functioning and preparedness.

Highlighting reforms since 2017, he said that over 2.19 lakh police personnel have been recruited in the last nine years. Training capacity, which was earlier limited to around 3,000 personnel at a time, has now increased to nearly 60,000 due to enhanced infrastructure, he said.

“With timely decisions and proper resource allocation, police facilities today are far superior to what existed earlier,” he added.

Reiterating the government’s zero-tolerance policy toward crime, he said, “There is no place for disorder. Strict action will be taken against those who attempt to disturb the peace.”

The chief minister expressed satisfaction with the facilities at the newly inaugurated building, noting that it will significantly boost security around the temple area, which witnesses heavy footfall throughout the year.

Officials said the new facility will support better surveillance, crowd management and policing in the busy area. The building includes offices for the additional superintendent of police and deputy superintendent of police, a control room, a police store room, and a maintenance workshop. The project has been developed at a cost of over ₹9.18 crore.