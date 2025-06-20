Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
ATVM operator held at Varanasi Cantt for selling overpriced train tickets

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Jun 20, 2025 06:00 AM IST

The matter came to light when two passengers lodged a video complaint, alleging that ₹2200 had been charged for 6 general tickets to Mumbai

The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested an Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) operator at Cantt Railway Station in Varanasi on Wednesday evening for allegedly selling overpriced general category travel tickets. According to GRP officials, the matter came to light after two passengers filed a complaint.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (FOR REPRESENTATION)
A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to GRP inspector Rajol Nagar, the accused has been identified as Brijesh Srivastava.

The matter came to light when two passengers lodged a video complaint, alleging that 2200 had been charged for 6 general tickets to Mumbai, said a GRP officer. Following the complaint, the GRP launched an inquiry, during which officials from the commercial department questioned the accused and conducted a detailed investigation. The probe confirmed the involvement of the ATVM operator, the officer added.

Following the investigation, chief booking supervisor JP Mishra filed a formal complaint at the GRP police station at Cantt. Based on his complaint, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Inspector Nagar stated that the investigation revealed the accused, Brijesh, had been selling overpriced tickets for the Mahanagari Express and other shuttle trains to passengers. It was also discovered during the probe that similar overpriced tickets had been detected earlier at Jabalpur and Chheoki stations.

The investigation of CCTV footage revealed that the accused, Brijesh, used to sell overpriced tickets to passengers near ATVM number 11, located in the New Building on the station premises, said the GRP inspector. He said that further investigation is underway.

At present, a total of 16 automatic ticket vending machines are working at Cantt station. After the incident came to light, the railway administration started intensive monitoring of the activity and operation of all the ATVM machines.

Follow Us On