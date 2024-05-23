AU discontinues PGDCA prog; no admissions this session

With few candidates turning up for the last few years, the Allahabad University (AU) has decided to stop offering Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Application (PGDCA) programme and no admissions will be granted in the course for the academic session 2024-25. Allahabad University campus (File)

There were 75 seats available in this course which was run by the Centre of Computer Education under varsity’s Institute of Professional Studies (IPS).

The PGDCA course, which began in 2008 under the aegis of the Centre of Computer Education, had been a regular offering of the Institute of Professional Studies till now.

Students completing the course of two semesters were awarded the diplomas. For the first semester of this course, the fees was ₹27,000, and for the second semester the fee was ₹25,000. According to the officials, the university had been offering the programme for nearly 15 years.

In a similar development, the university has also halted admissions for the three-year BA in Fashion Design and Technology programme from this year too which was run by IPS’s Centre of Fashion Design and Technology. This undergraduate course had 58 seats. Admissions to this programme were conducted through the CUET last year.

“These are niche courses, and the number of students opting for them has been very low for several years. With the introduction of the five-year integrated course, students now have the option of a more comprehensive programme, thus reducing the demand for diploma courses,” said Prof Jaya Kapoor, PRO, Allahabad University.

Undergraduate admissions at Allahabad University are conducted through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), while the university handles the admission process for postgraduate courses independently. Online applications for postgraduate courses commenced from May 16, with the last date set for June 5. However, the PGDCA course is missing from this year’s postgraduate admissions brochure.

By Tuesday evening, 12,987 candidates had registered online for admission to 60 postgraduate courses of the university. Of these, 4,009 candidates had completed their application process by even paying the necessary fees.