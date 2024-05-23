 AU discontinues PGDCA prog; no admissions this session - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AU discontinues PGDCA prog; no admissions this session

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 23, 2024 08:12 AM IST

Allahabad University discontinues PGDCA & BA in Fashion Design due to low student interest. PG admissions ongoing, PGDCA missing from brochure.

With few candidates turning up for the last few years, the Allahabad University (AU) has decided to stop offering Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Application (PGDCA) programme and no admissions will be granted in the course for the academic session 2024-25.

Allahabad University campus (File)
Allahabad University campus (File)

There were 75 seats available in this course which was run by the Centre of Computer Education under varsity’s Institute of Professional Studies (IPS).

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The PGDCA course, which began in 2008 under the aegis of the Centre of Computer Education, had been a regular offering of the Institute of Professional Studies till now.

Students completing the course of two semesters were awarded the diplomas. For the first semester of this course, the fees was 27,000, and for the second semester the fee was 25,000. According to the officials, the university had been offering the programme for nearly 15 years.

In a similar development, the university has also halted admissions for the three-year BA in Fashion Design and Technology programme from this year too which was run by IPS’s Centre of Fashion Design and Technology. This undergraduate course had 58 seats. Admissions to this programme were conducted through the CUET last year.

“These are niche courses, and the number of students opting for them has been very low for several years. With the introduction of the five-year integrated course, students now have the option of a more comprehensive programme, thus reducing the demand for diploma courses,” said Prof Jaya Kapoor, PRO, Allahabad University.

Undergraduate admissions at Allahabad University are conducted through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), while the university handles the admission process for postgraduate courses independently. Online applications for postgraduate courses commenced from May 16, with the last date set for June 5. However, the PGDCA course is missing from this year’s postgraduate admissions brochure.

By Tuesday evening, 12,987 candidates had registered online for admission to 60 postgraduate courses of the university. Of these, 4,009 candidates had completed their application process by even paying the necessary fees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / AU discontinues PGDCA prog; no admissions this session
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On