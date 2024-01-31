AU orders removal of SSL hostel assistant superintendent

The Allahabad University administration issued orders for the removal of SSL hostel assistant superintendent after a group of varsity students continued their protest on the second consecutive day on Tuesday against alleged assault on a fellow student. AU students protesting at the varsity gate near Central Library on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The students were demanding suspension of assistant superintendent of SSL hostel, the proctor and AU police outpost incharge Vinay Singh.

They held demonstrations outside the varsity gate near its central library, and staged a road blockade for around three hours causing inconvenience to other students and teachers.

The protesting students had an argument with security guards when they tried to remove them from the spot.

It was only after the AU administration issued orders for removal of SSL hostel assistant superintendent Atul Narayan Singh from his post that the students lifted the road blockade.

AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor said that under the direction of AU VC, the additional charge of assistant superintendent, SSL Hostel has been withdrawn with immediate effect from Atul Narayan Singh, assistant professor, department of Ancient History, Culture and Archaeology department of AU.

“The university has submitted a complaint with the Colonelganj police for action against four named and 200 unidentified people who created ruckus in the university,” she said.

Prof Kapoor said that information has been given to the police to lodge an FIR against Shivam Singh, Satyam Kushwaha, Jitendra Dhanraj, Sudhir Kumar Yadav and 200 unknown people on charges of obstructing government work, creating ruckus and causing disturbance on the premises.

As per reports, AU proctor Prof Rakesh Singh had issued orders of suspension of an MA final year student and even issued him notice to leave the hostel room allotted to him in connection with an incident of clash.

The student was called to AU proctor office on Monday. However, the student alleged that proctor Prof Rakesh Singh and SSL hostel assistant superintendent Atul Narayan Singh assaulted and insulted him.

The students were enraged following the allegations and blocked the road outside the central library gate of the varsity on Monday night.

The students had lifted the road blockade after the intervention by police officials. However, a large number of students again assembled outside the library gate on Tuesday.