Aundh’s Gaikwad family booked under MCOCA

PUNE: The Pune city police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against eight persons booked for attempted murder and extortion including a man known in the Chaturshringi, Aundh locality as “Aundh cha bhau”.

A case under MCOCA has been registered against eight persons, including Nanasaheb Shankarrao Gaikwad, Nanda Nanasaheb Gaikwad alias bhau, Ganesh alias Kedar Nanasaheb Gaikwad and all residents of the NSG house in Aundh, Pune, Sonali Feepak Gaware, Deepak Nivrutti Gaware, Rajudada Ankush alias Rajabhau, Sachin Govind Walke and Sandeep Govind Walke, according to the police.

A police statement read, “The main accused in this case, Nanasaheb Gaikwad, is the head of this gang and has committed crimes along with his family members and other people as well. They have forged ties with well-known and important people while illegally lending money to needy people either to draw huge sums in the form of interest or confiscate their properties and assets.”

The complainant in the MCOCA case submitted that the accused lent him money only to extract huge sums in the form of interest. To collect even more money from him, the accused fired a weapon in the air and forced him into giving his thumb imprint on stamp paper to grab his land and also took his signatures on blank papers.

Assistant commissioner of police Bajrang Desai will be investigating the case. Along with sections 307 (attempted murder), 386 (extortion), 341 and 506(2) (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code and section 39 of the Maharashtra Money Lending Act; section 3(25) of the Arms Act and section 37(1)(3) with 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act; the police have invoked sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2), 3(4), and 3(4) of the MCOCA.

There are multiple cases registered against the Gaikwad father-son for kidnapping, attempted murder, extortion, domestic violence, wrongful restrain, cheating and causing grievous hurt using weapon/s.