Awaiting state nod, Thane schools prep to restart in safe mode

Though the local authorities have not yet declared the date for reopening of schools within the urban areas of Thane district, many private schools have completed the initial preparations keeping in mind the current norms of social distancing and sanitation.

“The number of Covid-19 cases in the city is under control, but we have not taken a decision yet to reopen schools in the urban areas, keeping in mind the safety of students,” said Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar.

At Euro School, principal Jyotsna Mayadas said they are planning for partially reopening after receiving an official directive from the government. “We have done all the planning related to the school reopening. We have installed battery-operated sprayers on our school buses to ensure thorough sanitisation. Attendants have been trained to conduct temperature checks for all on-board. Children will sit at a distance and there will be a cap on the total number of students in a classroom to ensure physical distancing. The common areas have floor markings to ensure distance is maintained among students and staff at all times.”

At Ryan International School in Sanpada, only half the strength of a class would be called to the school. “We have currently planned to continue with our online schooling. Once the school reopens we will have to maintain social distancing and to allow only one student in each bench, we will have to call only half the number of students. The others can attend the classroom virtually,” said school principal Muriel Fernandes.

Schools in the rural areas of Thane district had reopened on January 27. They have been following social distancing rules and ensuring that each student’s temperature is checked. Teachers had also been asked to get themselves tested for Covid-19.