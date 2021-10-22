Azad in Agra, demands CBI probe in custodial death case

Azad Samaj Party (previously known as Bhim Army) chief Chandra Shekhar Azad demanded a CBI probe in the custodial death case in Agra. He met family members of the sanitation worker killed allegedly in police custody and targeted the BJP regime in the state for being anti-dalit.

Azad arrived in Agra on Friday evening and reached the house of Arun Valmiki, consoled family members, and later interacted with mediapersons.

“We demand a CBI probe in this custodial death case because the police is lying and has allegedly killed an innocent Dalit to save themselves in theft case at police station. The police has heaped atrocities on Valmiki and his family members and a dozen women were kept in custody among the 40 people rounded up by the police,” Chandra Shekhar alleged.

“Although Agra is the capital of dalits but they (dalits) are weak here but the Azad Samaj Party will stand for them and will question the SSP and DM of Agra about when the real culprits will be arrested. Those who have stolen crores of money are moving scot free and an innocent dalit is tortured to death in matter of 25 lakh stolen from a police station,” Azad said.

“The government in Uttar Pradesh gets moved by the death of a cow but is unmoved by the death of a dalit which is shameful. Even the compensation granted of 10 lakh is nothing when compared to similar matters of police atrocities. The Agra incident is a blot on the face of humanity and there is no future for three children, including a 30-day-old daughter, whom the deceased has left behind,” he said.