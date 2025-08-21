Badaun double murder follow-up: Land dispute led to mother, daughter killing

In Badaun district, a fresh angle has emerged in the gruesome double murder of a mother and daughter in Veerampur village, under the Dataganj police station area. The killings, police say, were driven by a land dispute that had been dragging on for years. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Jayanti, who had been fighting for the ownership of her late husband’s seven-bigha land, had filed a case in court with the next hearing scheduled for August 18. But on the night of August 14, just four days before the hearing, Jayanti and her mother, Shanti Devi, were killed.

Police have claimed a breakthrough, arresting Jayanti’s cousin, Vipin, along with two others, and sending them to jail. However, questions are being raised, as the FIR also names Sanjeev, Pinku, Surendra Singh, Pradeep Singh, and others from Rota village in Wazirganj. The family of the victims alleges that the investigation is incomplete and selective.

Jayanti’s struggle began after her husband’s death, when she had to wage a long legal battle to get the land transferred in her name. During this period, her brother-in-law, Pradeep, allegedly even attempted to have her declared dead in records. After much struggle, she finally regained ownership.

But the land soon caught the eye of the local land mafia. As per the complaint, Wazirganj-based mafioso, Rahul Varshney and his gang allegedly hatched a conspiracy to grab it. Jayanti lodged multiple complaints against them with the police, district authorities, and even on the CM grievance portal, but her pleas went unheard.

Jayanti sold the land to Sanjeev Singh and Somwati for ₹46.5 lakh, despite the market value exceeding ₹1.5 crore. Jayanti received only ₹28.5 lakh, while the remaining ₹18 lakh was promised within 10 days.

When the payment was not made, she moved the Bisouli Naib Tehsildar court to stop the transfer. The hearing was scheduled for August 18, but she was killed before the case could be taken up.

The role of a local individual with political connections is also under the scanner. Photographs and videos of the accused with this political leader are circulating on social media, fuelling allegations that the accused enjoyed political protection. It is being claimed that this patronage is why some suspects, despite being detained, were later released.