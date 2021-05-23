Balgandharva checkpost’s “tripawd” canine gets designated “special police officer” by police chief

PUNE Raja (aka – Tridev), a three-legged “Special Police Officer” at the Balgandharva police chowky is seated at the barricades at the check post on the Balgandharva most days. He has been on duty ever since the lockdown kicked from April 5.

The check post has been this canine’s home for the last 50 days.

“Ever since the lockdown started, he has started to stay at the check post. He is not an aggressive dog. All enjoy his company. Raja has turned out to be a companion for us, bringing a smile to our faces,” said Murlidhar Karpe, inspector, Deccan Police Station.

A tweet from Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta, read: “An ode to our Special Police Officer: Raja, the three-legged dog at the Balgandharva nakabandi - a vigilant companion and a true friend who has been with our Officers, throughout the lockdown.” The tweet generated a lot of traction among Puneties.

Sushma Date, a pet lover and head of Deccan Gymkhana Animal Welfare Association, tweeted, “This is our sweetheart Tridev! So happy to see he is assisting the police”.

‘Tridev was the name given to the “tripawd” dog when he was found by Deccan Gymkhana association members – Ashlesha Pathak, Gauri Bopatkar and Anjali Kudale, at Dnyaneshwar Paduka chowk, as he has three legs,” says Date.

“Since the lockdown started, we have continued to feed him. He has shifted his location from a tea shop to the check post where he is getting a lot of affection from the police personnel,” added Pathak.