Ban inter-state cattle transportation to stop spread of lumpy skin disease: CM

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to work in a mission mode to halt the spread of lumpy skin disease among cattle in the state, given that the lumpy virus infection has recently caused widespread livestock losses in many states. The CM recommended prohibiting the entry of unnecessary people into cow shelters. (HT Photo)

He suggested a ban on interstate animal transport and urged dairy farmers to be provided with complete information about the symptoms and treatment of the infection. He also recommended prohibiting the entry of unnecessary people into cow shelters.

“It is necessary to launch a special vaccination campaign to protect cattle from the lumpy virus. Since the virus spreads through mosquitoes, special cleanliness campaigns should be conducted in villages and cities, in coordination with the departments of rural development, urban development, and animal husbandry,” said the CM during the meeting. “Under no circumstances should the infection be allowed to spread,” he emphasised.

He instructed officials to arrange separate enclosures for lumpy virus-infected cattle, recovered cattle, and non-infected cattle. “In addition to destitute cattle breeding sites and Kanha groves, common cattle herders should also be made aware of this,” he added.

“Increase the food allowance from ₹30 to ₹50 per cattle per day,” the CM continued. He mentioned that continuous efforts towards the protection of destitute cattle have yielded satisfactory results, with 11.89 lakh cows being protected in 6889 destitute cattle breeding sites. “The Mukhyamantri Sahabhagita Yojana, aimed at cow protection, has also delivered promising results. More than 1.85 lakh cows have been handed over to cow servants under this scheme,” he observed.

The CM said that currently, an amount of ₹30 per cow is being provided for the maintenance of the cows in destitute cattle centers and to all the families serving the cows. “This amount should now be increased to ₹50 per cow, and there should be no outstanding balance in this regard,” he said.

The state government, he noted, is continuously making efforts for animal husbandry and conservation with a spirit of service. “Many schemes are being run by the government to encourage all cattle rearers, including cattle. It should be ensured that eligible people receive the benefits of these schemes,” he concluded.

