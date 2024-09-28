Bangla cricket fan has lung cancer, leaves for Dhaka

A Bangladeshi cricket fan who fainted at Green Park stadium during the first day of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh, has been diagnosed with a form of lung cancer, medical professionals confirmed. The Bangladeshi fan, Rabiul Islam, being taken to hospital after he fainted (Deepak Gupta)

Rabiul Islam, also known as Tiger Robby, departed for Dhaka on Saturday from Delhi, with police officials denying reports that he was deported.

Harish Chandra, the additional commissioner of police, law and order, stated that Islam has a long-standing underlying condition related to his lung cancer. “As oxygen levels became saturated in his case, he complained of pain and subsequently fainted,” he explained. Islam was admitted to Regency Hospital for treatment and was discharged after stabilisation.

This morning, he flew from Delhi to Dhaka. “He had a 12-day medical visa that was set to expire on September 29; we provided him with all necessary assistance,” Chandra said, addressing the deportation claims.

Records indicate that Islam who lives 100 km from Dhaka, entered India on September 18 from Kolkata before travelling to Chennai, where the first Test was played. He arrived in Kanpur in anticipation of the second Test match.

The fan’s medical emergency sparked controversy after allegations emerged that he had been assaulted by spectators, leading to his collapse in the C balcony on the ground floor. Initially, he supported these claims but later retracted his statement, releasing a video denying that he had been assaulted.