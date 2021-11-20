Bankatwa becomes Bihar’s first block to complete double vaccination in eligible population

East Champaran’s Bankatwa has become Bihar’s first block where the entire eligible target population above 18 years of age have been vaccinated with the double dose against Covid-19, said officials.

According to officials, as many as 73,749 people have received the second dose in Bankatwa block as against 52,500 people above the age of 18 who received the first dose in the block. Of those vaccinated, 38,000 were in the 18-45 years of age group and the remaining 35,749 were above 45 years of age.

“Apart from Bankatwa, residents of neighbouring blocks namely Chirraiya, Dhaka to name a few were also vaccinated in Bankatwa block and as a result, the number of the second dose inoculation surpassed the first dose of vaccination in our block,” said Dr Ashutosh Kumar, medical officer and in-charge of primary health centre (PHC), Bankatwa.

East Champaran district magistrate Shirsat Kapil Ashok said that except for children and non-resident workers, the double dose of vaccine has been administered to all available eligible 18-plus population in Bankatwa block. “This could be possible thanks to the active participation of beneficiaries aided with assistance extended by the state government and efforts taken by our government officials, health workers and UNICEF,” said district magistrate Shirsat Kapil Ashok.

Ashok said that the district administration is keeping an eye on workers and other non-residents of Bankatwa block. “They will be administered the same if remained to be inoculated yet. Of lately, we ran a special drive which benefitted a large number of non-residents in the course of their stay in native places during festive occasions,” said the district magistrate.

When asked if Bankatwa is Bihar’s first block to achieve this feat, DM’s said, “It could well be but anything can precisely be said only after confirmation from authorities concerned at the state headquarters.”

When contacted, Pratyaya Amrit, additional chief secretary, health, Bihar described it as a stupendous effort and complimented the efforts. “There isn’t any reason to disagree with what DM (East Champaran) says. If it is so, Bankatwa is Bihar’s first block to achieve it. It’s great teamwork... The people of Bankatwa have set a model for other blocks of Bihar to follow,” said the additional chief secretary.

Located in East Champaran’s Sikarahana subdivision with ten panchayats, 27 revenue villages and 131 Anganwadi centres and having a population of 1,16863 as per 2011 census, Bankatwa sought limelight in June this year after it became Bihar’s first block where entire eligible inhabitants above 18 years of age were vaccinated with the first dose against Covid-19 as well.

Munendra Kumar, block mobiliser coordinator (BMC) of UNICEF, Bankatwa, described the biggest challenge to alert the beneficiaries. “Unlike the vaccination for the first dose, the alleged misgivings about the vaccines were not there. But then we had to alert the beneficiaries for their second dose. However, we had to give many reminders in some cases,” said Kumar.