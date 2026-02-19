Banke Bihari Temple: SC-constituted committee chief warns of contempt over delay in darshan reforms

The chairman of the high-powered committee constituted by the Supreme Court for the management of the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan, Mathura, has stressed the need to implement the panel’s recommendations regarding the duration of ‘darshan’ at the shrine. He warned that failure to enforce the changes suggested by the Supreme Court-appointed committee could prima facie amount to contempt of the apex court. Meeting of the High-Powered Committee for Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan on Tuesday. (HT )

Earlier, on September 11, 2025, the committee adopted a resolution to extend the darshan timings in light of the huge influx of pilgrims at the Banke Bihari temple.

The high-powered committee held its meeting at Laxman Shaheed Bhawan in Vrindavan on Tuesday. Presided over by Ashok Kumar, the retired Justice of the Allahabad high court and chairman of the committee, it took up 16 issues placed on the agenda.

Later, interacting with the media, chairman Ashok Kumar said almost all members of the committee, including representatives from the Goswami community, were present in the meeting and discussed the 16-point agenda.

Kumar complained: “The committee had decided to enhance the duration for ‘darshan’ of Thakur Ji at Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan. It was a unanimous decision, and the four named representatives of the Goswami community had given consent in writing, yet the changed timings, allowing more time for darshan, were not implemented.”

The chairman said: “A contempt petition was filed in the Supreme Court, impleading a dozen members of this high-powered committee, against this change in timing as suggested by the committee. The pendency of the contempt petition was made an excuse for not implementing the changes in timing, but a few days ago, the contempt petition was dismissed and the allegations made were not found substantiated.”

“Now with the dismissal of the contempt petition, there is no option but to implement the changed timings. Such delay will prima facie fall into the category of contempt of the Supreme Court, which constituted the committee suggesting the changes,” the chairman warned.

Talking about other issues taken up, the chairman said that in the name of ‘phool bangla’ (decoration) of the temple, unnatural items like balloons are used. These are found lying on the temple premises and disposed of as garbage by Nagar Nigam cleaning staff, eventually being eaten by cows, which face problems chewing such balloons.

“We have taken a decision that from now onwards, only natural flowers, leaves, and garlands will be used in the ‘phool bangla,’ and no plastic items like balloons will be used,” he added.

Ashok Kumar further informed that live streaming of ‘darshan’ might begin from February 25. Issues related to ‘darshan’ of Thakur Ji in Jagmohan (more visible space) were also discussed.