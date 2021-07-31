Banned Sikh outfit threatens Jai Ram

The US-based pro-Khalistan group, Sikhs for Justice, has threatened Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur of not allowing him to hoist the Tricolour on this Independence Day.

The Sikh outfit made repeated calls on the contact numbers of a few journalists, the common public and some political leaders to apprise them of its intention.

The organisation threatened that since Himachal Pradesh was also part of Punjab, it will hold a referendum to seek people’s views on Khalistan. The Sikh outfit made calls the entire day from different locations in England, the US, Australia and Canada.

Phone calls to journalists came just five days after police had found graffiti on boulders and parapets on the roads connecting Anandpur Sahib and Naina Devi, supporting the Khalistan movement.

‘SECURITY BEEFED UP’

Police have beefed up the security of Jai Ram and other dignitaries in state, after journalist receiving recorded phone calls lasting 53 seconds made complaints to the police.

The recorded message says: “The message is to the Himachal Pradesh government, on August 15 we will not allow Jai Ram Thakur to hoist the Tricolour... Himachal Pradesh was part of Punjab... Once we liberate Punjab, we will make sure to take over areas of Himachal that was part of Punjab.”

The Himachal police have activated its team of cyber crime experts. The Himachal police have given a message on its official Twitter handle that the police force is fully capable of securing the state and preventing anti-national elements to thwart peace and security in HP in cooperation with central security agencies.

The director general of police said, “We are in receipt of a pre-recorded message from pro-Khalistani elements from overseas which was sent to some journalists of Himachal.”

NOT AFRAID OF ANY THREAT: CM

Responding to the threat calls, the CM on Friday said no one can stop any Indian from respecting the national flag.

Thakur, who arrived in Dharamshala in the evening, said the government has ordered a probe into the matter and police are trying to trace the source of the call.

“We live in a free country. I’m not afraid. No one can scare and stop me from respecting the Tricolour,” he said.

Thakur will visiting poll-bound Fatehpur assembly segment in Kangra district on Saturday where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of multiple developmental projects.

He, however, said it was a regular visit and should not be linked to the bypolls. “I will interact with beneficiaries of state and Centre sponsored schemes in Fatehpur,” he said.

On question of intense lobbying for ticket for Fatehpur, he said that everyone has a right to seek the ticket and it should not be seen in the wrong context.

This is challenge to unity, integrity of HP: Rathore

Himachal Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore expressed concerns over the threat issued by pro-Khalistan challenging the chief minister to not let him hoist the national flag on Independence Day.

He demanded strict action against the perpetrators. Rathore said such statements will not be tolerated.

He said this is a challenge to the unity and integrity of Himachal. “Security agencies should remain alert and book the persons issuing such threat under the sedition law,” he added.