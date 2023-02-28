Bareilly division claims top spot in implementing schemes

LUCKNOW The districts of Bareilly, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, and Pilibhit have claimed the top spots in the recently-released U.P’s programme implementation department rankings for their prompt implementation of government schemes. Besides these, Saharanpur has also performed well in the development ranking. Meanwhile, Varanasi, Lucknow, and Meerut have been shortlisted among the top five divisions. Bridges were constructed on 26 rivers, canals, and roads in the Bareilly division (HT Photo)

According to the communique, 979 solar photovoltaic irrigation pumps have been installed in the Bareilly division for promoting renewable energy to reduce the cost of farmers. Apart from this, 8,27,109 farmers directly benefited from the scheme by feeding their data on the portal.

Among other feats, 61,383 cattle were safeguarded in Bareilly division under the Cow Protection Programme while about 16,816 animals were handed over to interested cattle herders under the state government scheme for stray cattle. Similarly, about 18,34,436 golden cards were issued in the Bareilly division under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Speaking on the district’s achievements, Bareilly commissioner Sanyukta Samaddar said that public welfare works are being taken up on priority in all four districts -- Bareilly, Badaun, Pilibhit, and Shahjahanpur -- of the division. She added that 15,870 groups have been formed under the National Rural Livelihood Mission in the Bareilly division, directly benefitting 1,72,480 families.

Samaddar further said that 1,894 people were married in mass wedding ceremonies in the four districts of the Bareilly division. “Bridges were constructed on 26 rivers, canals, and roads in the Bareilly division. Also, under the PM Rural Roads Scheme, we laid 51 new roads and repaired 89 old ones,” added the official.