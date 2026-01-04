Bareilly to get 300-acre industrial township; Yogi to inaugurate Ramayan Vatika, multiple mega projects

The Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) is set to develop an industrial township on 300 acres of land in Rahpura Jagir village, a project aimed at giving a major boost to industrial growth and employment in the region. Alongside this landmark initiative, the city is preparing to receive several major infrastructure and cultural projects, including the much-awaited Ramayan Vatika, a new township on Pilibhit Road, a convention center, a sports complex, Rudravanam, and the Nath Museum. For representation only

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will dedicate Ramayan Vatika to the public later this month. The park, themed on episodes from the Ramayana, features a towering 51-foot statue of Lord Ram and is expected to become a major cultural and tourism attraction for the city.

According to BDA officials, the proposed industrial township has been divided into four distinct zones: Logistics Hub, Warehouse Zone, Transport Nagar and Industrial Area. Zone One will include a logistics hub spread over 125 hectares of land in Rahpura Chaudhary, with plots of varying sizes. Zone Two will be developed as a warehouse area, Zone Three as Transport Nagar, and Zone Four as an industrial area. Plots ranging from 750 square meters to 10,000 square meters will be made available across these zones.

In a significant move towards integrated development, residential facilities will also be developed within the industrial township. This will allow people to live close to their workplaces, enabling a better balance between professional and personal life.

The industrial township will be equipped with modern infrastructure and amenities, including Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP), Sewage Treatment Plants (STP), e-charging stations, common parking areas, petrol and CNG pumps, CUGL gas pipeline connectivity, cafeterias, bank and post office facilities, a fire station, medical facility center, common facility center, and a solid waste management system. In addition, the BDA is developing a new township over 700 acres along Pilibhit Road, while 300 acres of land are also being explored for Phase-2 of the industrial township.

On the administrative front, BDA vice chairman Manikandan A held a meeting on Friday to review land acquisition for the industrial township. Discussions were held with senior administrative officials regarding the status of identified land and valuation of assets. In the first phase, 124.370 hectares of land have been identified in the villages of Rasoola Chaudhary, Bhitaura Naugawan, Chitauli, and Rahpura Jagir.