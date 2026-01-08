Bareilly violence accused Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan’s son held after highway crash, released later

Furman Raza Khan, son of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, was taken into a brief police custody late Tuesday night in Shahjahanpur district after a road accident that led to the recovery of suspected narcotics and a syringe from his car. Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan was recently named by authorities as the alleged mastermind behind the September 2025 Bareilly violence. Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan (Sourced)

The incident occurred around 9 pm near Kachhiyani Kheda village under the Tilhar police station limits on the Lucknow–Delhi National Highway. Furman Raza, who was driving a Hyundai Verna, reportedly rammed into a Sitapur depot roadways bus from behind. While the collision caused significant damage to the front of the car, Furman escaped without serious injuries.

According to police officials, Furman was initially traveling from Bareilly to Prayagraj to meet a lawyer regarding bail proceedings for his father, who is currently lodged in Fatehgarh jail. However, officials stated his travel plans allegedly changed midway, resulting in the late-night journey through Shahjahanpur.

Suspicion was raised when police personnel reached the accident spot and observed what they described as Furman’s “unusual behaviour.” When asked to open the boot of his car for inspection, he allegedly refused and began arguing with the officers, leading to a brief commotion on the busy highway.

Following the incident, additional superintendent of police (rural) Deeksha Bhavare arrived at the scene along with other senior officers. After police intervention, the vehicle’s boot was opened and a suitcase was recovered.

“Upon checking the suitcase, a small packet containing approximately half a gram of suspected narcotic substance and a syringe were recovered,” ASP Deeksha Bhavare said. “During questioning, the accused admitted that he consumes drugs. He has been taken into custody, medically examined, and further legal action is being initiated as per procedure.”

Furman Raza Khan was brought to the Tilhar police station along with the seized items for questioning. The white powder recovered from the suitcase has been sent for forensic examination to determine its exact nature.

DIG Ajay Kumar Sahni said that since the punishment for this offence is less than one year, the accused has been granted bail at the police station itself. The police are investigating the matter.

Officials further stated that relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act are likely to be invoked based on the laboratory report.