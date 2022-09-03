Barsana demarcated into seven zones for Radha Asthami festival

Security and safety measures have been stepped up in view of ‘Radha Asthami’ festival to be celebrated on September 4 with proceedings beginning with ‘mangla aarti’ at 4am on the premises of Radha Rani Temple, also known as Ladliji Temple in Barsana town of Mathura district.

“The area stipulated for celebration will be divided in 7 zones and 16 sectors and the officer of rank of additional superintendent of police will supervise the zone. CCTV control room has been established within the temple premises to keep a close watch and another control room would be at a school premises in Barsana town,” said Abhishek Yadav, SSP Mathura.

“Parking areas are being identified and buses, cars will be parked here to provide ample space for devotees reach the temple on foot. As many as 100 additional buses are being pressed into service for smooth transport,” he said.

Although the main events for Radha Asthami are to be organised on Sunday, as seen in the past, devotees begin gathering on the eve at Barsana and huge rush is witnessed for ‘mangla aarti’ in the morning ton Radha Asthami at Radha Rani Temple, a temple located on hillock in Barsana.