Barsana demarcated into seven zones for Radha Asthami festival
Security and safety measures have been stepped up in view of ‘Radha Asthami’ festival to be celebrated on September 4 with proceedings beginning with ‘mangla aarti’ at 4am on the premises of Radha Rani Temple, also known as Ladliji Temple in Barsana town of Mathura district.
“The area stipulated for celebration will be divided in 7 zones and 16 sectors and the officer of rank of additional superintendent of police will supervise the zone. CCTV control room has been established within the temple premises to keep a close watch and another control room would be at a school premises in Barsana town,” said Abhishek Yadav, SSP Mathura.
“Parking areas are being identified and buses, cars will be parked here to provide ample space for devotees reach the temple on foot. As many as 100 additional buses are being pressed into service for smooth transport,” he said.
Although the main events for Radha Asthami are to be organised on Sunday, as seen in the past, devotees begin gathering on the eve at Barsana and huge rush is witnessed for ‘mangla aarti’ in the morning ton Radha Asthami at Radha Rani Temple, a temple located on hillock in Barsana.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
