Bastar: Maoists set ablaze 14 vehicles engaged in construction work, says police

Maoists set ablaze 14 vehicles engaged in construction work in Bastar: Police On Sunday night, more than two dozen Maoists reached a spot near Gundul village and torched the vehicles. (HT photo sourced)

Maoists set on fire at least fourteen vehicles and machines that were engaged in road construction work in Bastar’s Kanker district, police said on Monday.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh govt to give agri land to family of cops who die in Maoist attack

On Sunday night, more than two dozen Maoists reached a spot near Gundul village where road construction was going on and set ablaze the vehicles and machines, police said.

Inspector general of police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said a combing operation had started in morning after the incident.

“A road construction under Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) in the interiors of Koyalibeda since last few weeks was targeted by Maoists. At least eight tractors, two JCB machines, two bulldozers and two other vehicles were set ablaze,” said the IG.

Police claimed that the road contractor did not inform them about the construction work otherwise security would have been provided to them.

In February, Maoists had allegedly torched three machines engaged in road construction work in the Partapur area of Kanker.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON