Chhattisgarh govt to give agri land to family of cops who die in Maoist attack

The Chhattisgarh government in its new ‘Naxal Eradication Policy’ has decided to provide additional assistance of ₹20 lakh for purchasing agricultural land as compensation to the kin of police personnel who die in Maoist violence, officials said on Saturday. The ‘Chhattisgarh Naxal Eradication Policy’also has a provision that government jobs will be provided to a member of the family in case of murder of the earning member of the family by Maoists. (Representative Image)

The policy further provisioned an additional aid of ₹10 lakh to Maoists, who had a reward of ₹5 lakh or above on their heads, after surrender.

The policy was approved by the state Cabinet chaired by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday and will be tabled in the assembly in next few days, officials said.

Officials said that the policy will remain effective for five years from the date of its implementation.

The policy further has a provision that government jobs will be provided to a member of the family in case of murder of the earning member of the family by Maoists. Officials said that the victims of the other state will also be given the benefit of the compensation.

“The provisions have been made based on the state government’s three-pronged strategy of ‘development, trust and security’,” a government statement said.

The compensation given in the cases of murder/death, injury, damage to property and livelihood (caused by Maoists) has been increased upto two times while artificial limbs will be provided to victims if required by the Social Welfare Department, it added.

Different types of facilities like self/children’s education, hostel, scholarship, benefits of health schemes, benefits of schemes of food department, linking them with self-employment schemes etc have also been included in the policy, it said.

The new policy states an additional assistance of ₹20 lakh will be given to the families of the martyred police personnel for purchasing agricultural land and they will also be given exemption on the stamp duty/registration fee on purchase of land up to two acres within three years (of the martyrdom), it said.

If required, arrangements will also be made to provide artificial limbs to jawans who lose their legs or arms in the Maoist incidents, it added.

“Besides, government service will be provided on the lines of compassionate appointment in the case of murder of the earning of the family by Maoist. If government service is not provided, then an additional amount of ₹15 lakh will be given to the victim family for the purchase of agricultural land, and stamp duty/registration fee will be exempted for them on the purchase of land up to 02 acres within 3 years,” the policy stated.

Among the major provisions for the surrendered Maoist, an amount of ₹25,000 will be immediately provided to a Maoist during surrender.

The policy says that an active Maoist with a reward of ₹5 lakh or more will be given a separate amount of ₹10 lakh on surrender (this amount will be in addition to the reward amount declared above and the compensation amount payable in lieu of the surrendered weapon).

Former special director general of police, RK Vij, commenting on the policy, said that the focus of the policy is on the welfare of security personnel who were killed in the Maoist violence.

“The focus of the policy remains on the welfare of jawans and rehabilitation of the victims of the Maoist violence. However, the scope of activities has been enlarged by including allotment of land, monetary incentives in lieu of the job etc. The overall financial incentives have also been increased which will help in better rehabilitation of victims of Maoist violence,” said Vij.

Meanwhile, a senior Indian Police Service (IPS ) officer posted in Chhattisgarh said that the role of the department is not clear in the new policy which will create trouble in its implementation.

“The benefits given by different departments should be clearly mentioned as many benefits need to be coordinated by more than one department. Nodal persons from all departments should be clearly mentioned for giving benefits. Secondly, the government should release a list of Maoists with rewards more than ₹5 lakh so disbursement can be done properly,” said the officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON