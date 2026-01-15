In a major achievement for agricultural biotechnology, a team of scientists from Bihar Agricultural University (BAU), Sabour, has been granted a patent for an innovative invention titled “A Growth Media Composition for Rapid In-Vitro Direct Organogenesis of Saffron (Crocus sativus L.)”. It marks a significant advancement in the field of plant tissue culture and offers a practical solution to long-standing challenges in saffron propagation. BAU bags patent for breakthrough saffron propagation technology

The patented technology has been developed by a team comprising Rima Kumari, Anil Kumar Singh, Pankaj Kumar, V Shajeeda Banu, Randhir Kumar, and DR Singh, all associated with BAU, Sabour, Bhagalpur.

The breakthrough has been achieved under the mentorship and direct supervision of Anil Kumar Singh, director of research, BAU.

The invention relates to a specially formulated growth media that enables rapid and efficient direct organogenesis of saffron under in-vitro conditions.

Saffron, one of the world’s most expensive spice crops, faces severe constraints due to its sterile nature and slow vegetative propagation, limiting the availability of quality planting material.

The newly patented growth media significantly improves regeneration efficiency, reduces the time required for plant development, and ensures uniform, true-to-type plantlets, overcoming major limitations of conventional propagation methods. The technology holds strong potential for large-scale production of quality planting material, conservation of elite germ plasm, and commercialization of saffron cultivation, including in non-traditional regions.

Expressing happiness over the achievement, vice-chancellor Dr DR Singh said, “This patent is a matter of pride for BAU. It reflects our strong focus on innovation-led research and development of technologies that can directly benefit farmers, entrepreneurs, and the agricultural sector at large.”

Anil Kumar Singh, stated, “The sterile nature of saffron has always been a bottleneck in its expansion. This patented technology offers a scientifically sound and practically viable solution for rapid multiplication of quality planting material, supporting sustainable agriculture and high-value crop diversification.”

“The patent is expected to benefit researchers, agri-biotech entrepreneurs, and farmers, further strengthening BAU’s position as a leading centre of advanced agricultural research in eastern India,” Rajesh Kumar, PRO, BAU said.