Be vigilant, update ‘maal khana’ inventory on regular basis: IG, Agra range to cops

A letter regarding the arrangements at ‘maal-khana’ has been sent to SSPs and the SPs of four districts (Agra, Mathura, Mainpuri and Firozabad) under Agra Range.
On October 17, ₹25 lakh cash was found missing from the 'maal-khana' of Jagdishpura police station in Agra. (Pic for representation)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 11:57 PM IST
By Hemendra Chaturvedi

Agra Taking a lesson from the incident in which 25 lakh was stolen from the ‘maal khana’ (storage room) of Jagdishpura police station in Agra on October 17 and the death of the accused sanitation worker in police custody, Agra police authorities have asked cops deployed at police stations to remain vigilant about the ‘maal-khana’ and update the inventory on regular basis.

“A letter in this regard has been sent to SSPs and the SPs of four districts (Agra, Mathura, Mainpuri and Firozabad) under Agra Range. These officials heading the respective districts are to communicate the police station in-charges to ensure the arrangements at ‘maal-khana’ with constant vigil. It has been noticed that at most police stations, there is no appointment of ‘maal-khana’ moharrir (care-taker). First of all, the vacancy should be filled by deputing one of the cops as ‘moharrir’ at every police station in Agra range,” said Naveen Arora, inspector general (IG) of police, Agra Range.

“There are storage rooms at different police stations which have not been opened for months. Directions have been issued to open such storage rooms at police stations and prepare a list of goods and contents present there under the supervision of a committee constituted at the police station level,” suggested, IG, Agra Range.

The additional director general (ADG) Agra Zone Rajeev Krishna has already ordered to shift valuables, including recovered jewellery and heavy cash to the treasury. “The inspection of ‘maal-khana’ should be conducted on regular basis and if anything goes missing, senior cops deployed at the police stations would be answerable to that,” said Arora.

He also advised officials concerned to first of all assign the task to only those cops who were responsible and thereafter check the goods at ‘maal-khana’ and update the list, and then send it to him by November end.

On October 17, 25 lakh cash was found missing from the ‘maal-khana’ and on suspicion, a sanitation worker Arun Valmiki was taken into police custody and 15 lakh was recovered from his residence. The sanitation worker was later was found dead in the custody.

Tuesday, October 26, 2021
