Beautification drive: Toilet with café, pink toilets for women

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) E-Ward in Byculla is set to launch a pilot project to provide a first-of-its-kind toilet with a cafeteria and a pink toilet exclusively for women.

The idea of “aspirational toilets” is part of the civic body’s 90-day mega beautification drive for which ₹78 crores have been allocated. However, the pink toilet near Byculla station will be set up with funds under corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The two concepts are the brainchild of chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. They will be inaugurated in Byculla on November 19, World Toilet Day.

Sangita Hasnale, deputy municipal commissioner, Zone 1, told HT, “We will introduce the concept of a cafeteria with a toilet, similar to the one in Pune. The toilet has to be self-sustaining, which is possible if we have an opportunity to earn income.”

While in Pune the toilet with a cafeteria is on wheels, the one in Byculla (two for men and two for women) will be stationary on a footpath. “The food served will be both pre-cooked and readymade. It will have sanitary pad vending machines too,” she said.

The pink toilet will be set up near Byculla station, in view of high footfall.

“Women can wash and change their outfits if they wish to go for a party or attend a function. A separate area for breastfeeding will also be created. Women are more vulnerable to communicable diseases than men -- urinary and reproductive tract infections are common. A city cannot be beautified without putting emphasis on hygiene,” said Hasnale.

The pilot project will be implemented for two months. Thereafter, based on its success, it will be replicated in areas where the footfall of women is high. “Women’s physical and economic mobility will be enhanced when safe and gender-friendly public spaces are created. It will increase their participation in school, work and public life,” said Hasnale.