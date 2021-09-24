Beauty course in Ludhiana government schools helping students land jobs

Government schools in Ludhiana are equipping students with various skills related to the beauty and wellness industry under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) to help make them self-reliant.

A total of 934 students of Classes 9 to 12 are enrolled in the beauty and wellness vocational course in 20 government schools across the district.

Special beauty labs constructed

Funded by the state government, special beauty labs have been constructed in these schools. The labs are a replica of professional luxury salons of the city.

Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singla had sanctioned a budget of ₹2.5 lakh for each lab in March.

Many students have started earning after completion of the course and are also supporting their families.

Palwinder Kaur, 18, who completed her Class 12 this year from GSSS, Cemetery Road, is working in a beauty parlour while pursuing her graduation from a private college in the city.

“My father died a few years back. My mother is a caretaker in a private play way. I manage my college expenses along with my mother now. I am grateful to my school for teaching me the basics,” said Kaur.

Another alumna of the same school, Jyoti Mehra, 18, stated that she is working at a beauty parlour and earning over ₹5,000 a month.

“I am pursuing my graduation from Panjab University, Ludhiana, and am also working at a beauty salon where I make over ₹5,000 per month. Though I didn’t have the same facility or equipment which my juniors in the school now have, I learned the art of threading, mehndi, manicure, and pedicure there, which is helping me now. I want to be a renowned makeup artist”, told Jyoti.

Sarbjit Kaur, the beauty and wellness teacher at the school, said one of her Class 11 students, Riya Dhaliwal, is already working in the field.

“Students show a lot of interest in this course, and it is helping them a lot,” said Sarbjit.

Principal Taskim Akhtar said that students are also sent for industrial training, which enhances their skills.

“It is a great initiative by the government as the children from the economically weaker background become efficient to earn their livelihood. We introduced this course in December 2017 in our school, and the lab was constructed this year in April,” said Akhtar.

The schools offering this programme include GHS Chak Mafi; GMSSS, Cemetery road; GMSSS PAU; GSSS Ajitsar Raikot; GSSS Ayali Khurd; GSSS Chonta; GSSS Doraha; GSSS Gill G; GSSS Goslan; GSSS Jagraon G; GSSS Kotala; GSSS Lalheri; GSSS Lalori Kalan; GSSS Machhiwara G; GSSS Mangli Nichi; GSSS Multipurpose; GSSS Sahnewal G; GSSS Threeke Kishori Lal Jethi; GGSSS Khanna and Shaheed-e-Azam Sukhdev Thapar GGSSS Bharat Nagar Chowk.

Pvt companies don’t hire our students: Teachers of construction trade

Meanwhile, teachers of construction trade at a government school, on the condition of anonymity, said that private companies don’t recruit students even after they have pursued a vocational course in construction in their school.

“We approached various companies to ask for jobs for our students but, the officials there refused as they felt that students require more knowledge of the trade,” he said.