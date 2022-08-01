Before 2017, many students went to school barefoot: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that government schools were in a dilapidated condition before 2017 with nearly 60% of girls and many boys going there barefoot, but when students started getting free bags, uniforms, shoes, socks, sweaters etc, they started having a sense of pride while going to school.

Dedicated efforts were made to improve the condition of schools, and as a result, the number of students had increased significantly, said Adityanath while launching the process of transferring ₹1,200 per student to their parents’ account. The amount will be given to 1.91 crore students studying in government primary schools to buy school uniforms, sweaters, shoes, bags, and stationery items.

The chief minister emphasised that school authorities should ensure proper utilisation of funds given to parents through direct benefit transfer (DBT) for purchasing uniforms and books for children.

“Before 2017, government schools were in a dilapidated condition with grass and vegetation covering school buildings. Those days, either there were no teachers or students. But things have changed for good in the last 5 years,” the CM said without naming the Samajwadi Party.

After the BJP came to power, over 1.62 lakh teachers were appointed in basic and secondary schools. Operation Kayakalp was launched, and with the help of people’s representatives and community participation, the face of government schools had changed, he said, adding: “And now with the launch of Kayakalp Divyanjali portal, schools will be beautified further while facilities will also improve further.”

1.91 CR STUDENTS IN GOVT SCHOOLS

Adityanath said the School Chalo Abhiyan launched this year in April helped bring students back to schools, especially after Covid times. “I am glad that on this occasion I had the opportunity to visit an aspirational district, Shravasti. The School Chalo Abhiyan has yielded good results and helped bring 1.91 crore students to schools,” he said.

He congratulated the department for increasing the number of students from 1.34 crore to 1.91 crore in government schools. “We implemented a new academic schedule for children, introduced innovative modules to make their learning easier, and as a result, the number of students has gone up,” said the CM.

‘TELL STUDENTS ABOUT UNSUNG HEROES’

He said in the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, teachers should identify some lesser known freedom fighters in their gram panchyats who also made the supreme sacrifice in the freedom struggle, but never got prominence. Schools should put up photographs of such freedom fighters and tell students about their sacrifices too, added the CM.

“Teachers should tell stories of freedom fighters and their sacrifices. This will kindle the feeling of patriotism among students,” he said.

‘MAKE TEACHING-LEARNING INTERESTING’

The CM said it is the duty of teachers to interact with students and help them develop interest in their studies by making teaching-learning interesting. “It is the duty of 6 lakh teachers and shiksha mitras to raise standards of teaching in government schools,” he emphasised.

He urged teachers to help improve learning outcome of students through NIPUN (National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy) initiative.

EMOTIONAL CONNECT WITH STUDENTS

Yogi Adityanath asked teachers to strike emotional connect with students by doing follow-up of where they are going after passing Class 5 from primary school and Class 8 from upper primary schools. He asked teachers to keep a database of students and occasionally invite them to school, which will help old students stay connected with alma mater.

The CM asked teachers to take their own children, who may be studying in convent school, to the nearest aganwadi centres and show them how poor children study in these centres. “It will help them to stay connected with their roots. Teachers should not feel hesitant in visiting students’ house, if they are not coming to school,” he added.

The CM said all schools must make a schedule to conduct awareness sessions regarding current events taking place nationally and internationally for better understanding of children and for making them responsible citizens.

“No negative comments and negative feedback should be given to children. Teachers must take note of weaknesses of the child and give constructive feedback and encourage a child to do better,” said the CM.

He said teachers and shiksha mitras must also ensure that the money provided to parents of children is also utilised for the purpose it has been given and that children now attend schools religiously.