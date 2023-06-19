Home / Cities / Others / Health awareness programme organised at AMU to mark India’s G20 presidency

Health awareness programme organised at AMU to mark India’s G20 presidency

ByHT Correspondent, Aligarh
Jun 19, 2023 07:21 PM IST

The programme focused on making women aware of their empowerment related issues, especially helping them to attain physical, mental, emotional, social and economic contentment in life

Begum Azeezun Nisa Hall for girl students of the Aligarh Muslim University organised a series of public health awareness programmes to mark India’s G20 presidency under the theme “Health, hygiene and nutrition: Essentials for women”.

Aligarh Muslim University campus. (File photo)
In her welcome address, Prof Subuhi Khan, provost of the hall said that the aim of the event is to create awareness among women regarding female health issues and highlight the importance of maintaining good hygiene and nutrition level which is necessary for their well being and development.

The programme focused on making women aware of their empowerment related issues, especially helping them to attain physical, mental, emotional, social and economic contentment in life, she added.

The resource person Dr Fatima Khan from department of microbiology, JN Medical College gave a presentation on “Anaemia and menstrual hygiene” while the non-resident warden Dr Bushra Hasan Khan (department of pharmacology) presented a talk on “Reproductive health awareness among females”. Dr Aprajita Mishra (senior resident, department of pharmacology) conducted a discussion on “Breast cancer awareness”.

Several other interactive games and fun sessions, including a nukkad natak (street play) were organised, highlighting the problem of anaemia in young girls. Some basic pathological tests, including the haemoglobin, blood pressure measurements, etc., were also carried out free of cost for female staff of the hall and other participants.

The programme concluded with the distribution of certificates of participation and vote of thanks by Dr Bushra Hasan Khan. Rafeedda Siddiqui, resident warden provided the technical support.

