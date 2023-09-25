Bengaluru police books two women for duping people by using Murty’s name

Bengaluru The Bengaluru city police have booked two women for allegedly duping people using Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty’s name, officials familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Sudha Murty (HT PHOTO)

The Jayanagar police booked the two women, identified as Lavanya and Shruthi, based on a complaint by Murty’s executive assistant Mamata Sanjay on Friday, police officials said.

In her complaint, Sanjay alleged that on April 5, Murty was invited to attend the 50th anniversary of the Kannada Koota of Northern California (KKNC) in the US, scheduled to be held later this year. A few days after receiving the invitation, on April 26, Murty’s office responded that she would not be able to attend the programme.

Despite this, the organisers allegedly pressed for Murthy’s presence as chief guest at the programme and said that they have made all the arrangements. On August 30, Murty came across photos and videos confirming her presence at the event as chief guest. When her office approached the organising team of KKNC, they allegedly said a woman named Lavanya, who claimed to be Murty’s personal assistant, had confirmed her presence for the event.

In another incident, Murty’s office came across an advertisement which mentioned a ‘meet-and-greet with Dr Sudha Murty,’ scheduled to be held on September 26. The advertisement claimed Murty would be the chief guest at the programme and tickets were sold in her name. Further investigation into the matter stated that a woman named Shruthi, who claimed to be a member of Murty’s team, had confirmed her presence. “Shruthi had allegedly collected $40 from each individual using Murty’s name,” a police officer in the know of the developments said.

The Jayanagar police have registered a case under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personification) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway, the police officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON