Better patient care: KSSSCIH to follow Tata Memorial hosp model

letters@htlive.om KSSSCIH to follow Tata Memorial hosp model (Pic for representation)

LUCKNOW: Doctors at the Lucknow’s Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute and Hospital (KSSSCIH) who work beyond their stipulated hours would be given a share in revenue.

The decision was taken at the 11th governing body meet of KSSSCIH.

“Tata Memorial Hospital has a revenue sharing model in OPD, admission, tests and other facilities. We will adopt this system and as part of this, a portion of the income will go to doctors while the rest will be used to develop campus facilities further,” said KSSSCIH registrar Dr Devashish Shukla.

The idea behind revenue sharing model is to keep doctors engaged for patient welfare and stop the from working outside campus, officials said.

In the governing body chaired by chief secretary DS Mishra, it was also decided to continue facilities for poor patients.

Director professor RK Dhiman said all previous arrangements will continue in OPD, tests and admission and benefits of prime minister and chief minister’s funds will continue.

He said ₹309 crore has been sanctioned by the state government for development of campus facilities. He said DM in onco-anaesthesia, M Ch in neuro-onco surgery, MD in radiation oncology and post doctoral certificate course (PDCC) in transfusion medicine will bring focus on expanding student strength and research.

Officials said appointment of additional faculty and staff was in process to help more than 250 patients that are attended to daily on campus on an average. Principal secretary medical health Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma was also present.