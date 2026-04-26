Bettiah Maharaja’s manuscripts go digital, now on Gyan Bharatam app

BETTIAH Rare Dhrupad manuscripts containing compositions in various ragas, created by the Bettiah Maharaj himself, have been digitised and made available on the Gyan Bharatam app in a significant step towards preserving the cultural heritage of Bihar’s West Champaran district. Purportedly written by Raja Nawal Kishore in the middle of the 19th century, the manuscripts serve as a living document of the rich musical tradition of Bettiah Raj court. Dhrupad, one of the oldest forms of Indian classical music, is known for its depth, discipline and spiritual essence. A portion of Bettiah Maharaja’s manuscripts (HT PHOTO)

District art and culture officer Rakesh Kumar said that the manuscripts were found in the safe custody of noted Dhrupad vocalist Pandit Inder Kishore Mishra during a survey conducted as part of the Gyan Bharatam Mission, a project of the Union ministry of culture. “This move will help music lovers, researchers and others from across the country and abroad to access these prized heritage and contribute to preserving the district’s rich cultural legacy,” he said while referring to Bettiah Raj.

Kumar added that under the Gyan Bharatam mission, manuscripts written on various materials, including paper, cloth and metal plates, and those over 75 years old, were being surveyed and documented across the country. “During the first phase, such manuscripts are being searched. If they are with individuals or institutions, they would be digitalised and published, if required, during the second and third phase respectively,” he said.

When contacted, Pandit Inder Kishore Mishra, 78, grandson of Shyama Mallick, one of the Dhrupad vocalists in Bettiah Raj, said that the manuscript had been with his family for years. “Handwritten by Bettiah Maharaj, the manuscript is popularly known as Bhojpatra in the parlance of Bettiah Raj. This Bhojpatra has been with us after being handed down from one generation to the other since the days of the Maharaj era,” said Mishra.

Bettiah Raj, one of the biggest principalities in Bihar, is spread over West Champaran, Chhapra, East Champaran, Patna, Siwan and Gopalganj districts of Bihar, besides eight districts of Uttar Pradesh before they were vested with the Bihar government. It has 14,251 acres of land in Bihar including 7,640 acres in East Champaran district and 122 acres in Uttar Pradesh, according to the records last updated in 1897. In 2024, the Bihar government passed a Bill to take over Bettiah Raj properties explicitly for public welfare purposes.